‘Elden Ring’ gameplay footage leaks online

Gameplay footage of Elden Ring has allegedly leaked online and is being shared via Twitter posts.

As reported in VGC, the 27-second clip surfaced on various YouTube channels before being removed.

industry insider Jeff Grubb said the alleged footage is running on Xbox One, and likely Xbox One X “based on framerate”.

Games journalist Gene Park also shared Grubb’s tweet, adding, “This is not footage the press saw a few months ago [at Gamescom 2021],” although it’s not clear how new or old it is.

The Elden Ring clip doesn’t show much but does show the player as a cloaked armoured warrior looking around a rocky environment, while a large fortress looms in the background. It also shows that, unlike the Dark Souls games from developer FromSoftware, there is a dedicated jump button.

Gameplay footage of Elden Ring was revealed earlier this year at the Summer Games Fest, where the highly anticipated game’s release date was also announced for January 21, 2022. It will release on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

Elden Ring led the winners list at Gamescom 2021, although a 15-minute preview was only displayed behind closed doors to select media. New information was however shared that the game will feature legacy dungeons and a robust travel system.

Not much more has been shared of the game, apart from a brief update from FromSoftware producer Yasuhiro Kitao to say that it’s in the “final stages of development” and on track for its January 2022 release.

