‘Elden Ring’ gets a gorgeous makeover with Ray Tracing update

Elden Ring has been updated with Ray Tracing support, giving The Lands Between a significant visual improvement for supported platforms.

Announced today (March 23), Elden Ring patch 1.09 makes it so that PC, Xbox Series X and PS5 versions of the game can use Ray Tracing.

Ray Tracing is a rendering technique that creates more realistic lighting in games. While it makes supported games look much better, the drawback is that it can be intensive to run and not all graphics cards support the feature.

As a result, Ray Tracing won’t be available on PS4, Xbox Series S or Xbox One versions of Elden Ring.

PS5 and Xbox Series X owners can enable Ray Tracing by toggling it on through ‘game options’, while PC fans can adjust Ray Tracing quality through the graphics menu.

“Please note that performance – such as frame rate and resolution – may be impacted while playing with Ray Tracing on,” warned publisher Bandai Namco.

For PC fans, Bandai Namco has recommended the following minimum and recommended system requirements for playing Elden Ring with Ray Tracing enabled.

Minimum requirements

Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-10600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB, or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12GB

Recommended settings: 1080p with low quality and low Ray Tracing

Recommended requirements

Operating system: Windows 11

Processor: Intel Core i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8GB, or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT 16GB

Elsewhere, patch 1.09 has also introduced a number of bug fixes and balance tweaks — you can check out the full patch notes here.

Looking ahead, Elden Ring‘s first expansion Shadow Of The Erdtree has been announced, although developer FromSoftware is yet to confirm a release date.

