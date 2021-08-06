‘Elden Ring’ has a Steam page now and a few new gameplay details

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco have finally given Elden Ring its own Steam page.

The Steam page for the highly anticipated action RPG was added yesterday (August 6), which means fans can finally wishlist the game on the digital storefront.

Typically, upcoming games will launch a Steam page alongside the first announcement so this is a late but nevertheless welcome move from the publisher.

For eagers fans awaiting any morsel of Elden Ring news, the page also adds a few more details, as well as a gallery of screenshots, which had been previously released.

It also contains the following four summary points for what players can expect. As an open-world twist on the Souls formula, Elden Ring will feature “a vast world where open fields with a variety of situations and huge dungeons with complex and three-dimensional designs are seamlessly connected”.

It reiterates these will include “overwhelming threats” that will lead to “a high sense of accomplishment”, reiterating FromSoftware’s reputation for challenging games. The director Hidetaka Miyazaki previously confirmed that the game will have a more “manageable” level of difficulty compared to previous titles.

Playing as a “Tarnished”, players will also be able to create their own character, fully customising their appearance, with the ability to “freely combine the weapons, armor, and magic that you equip”. The ability to increase stats like strength or magic according to play style is also similar to how the Dark Souls series has worked in terms of progression.

For fans expecting the cryptic environmental storytelling FromSoftware are known for can also expect “a multilayered story told in fragments”. This also features worldbuilding created by fantasy author George RR Martin, who claimed he had finished his work on Elden Ring “years ago”.

It also confirms online multiplayer, “where you can directly connect with other players and travel together”, as well as “a unique asynchronous online element that allows you to feel the presence of others”, both which appear to recall the summoning co-op and player phantoms seen in past FromSoftware titles.

Perhaps more unusual is that under “user-defined tags”, Elden Ring‘s Steam page is currently tagged under “casual” and “dating sim”.

So @ELDENRING is now up on #Steam, but it's a Dating Sim!? pic.twitter.com/ZliTWDumIE — It’s ADAM. Is it winter yet? (@Adsinjapan) August 6, 2021

Elden Ring releases on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox on January 20, 2022.

