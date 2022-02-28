‘Elden Ring’ is the fastest selling ‘Souls’ game ever

Elden Ring is the fastest selling ‘Souls‘ game so far, and has reached number one in the UK boxed charts.

The news comes via the GfK UK boxed charts which monitors physical sales of games throughout the UK. As reported by Gamesindustry.biz, the game has smashed the sales of previous Souls games. These include Dark Souls, Demon Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Dark Souls 3 was the biggest games launch for the series in 2016, but Elden Ring has beaten that achievement by 26 per cent. That’s only for boxed sales too, with digital sales likely to be very popular as well. Those figures are released later this week.

Elden Ring‘s launch is the third biggest retail launch of the year, coming in just behind Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Horizon: Forbidden West.

The majority of Elden Ring‘s sales were on PS5, with 63 per cent of boxed sales originating there. 17 per cent were on Xbox, with the same number on PS4. Just three per cent were on PC. It’s worth noting that digital sales are more common on PC and Xbox which will likely account for these differences.

Horizon: Forbidden West dropped to the number two slot, with the PlayStation exclusive seeing a 79 per cent drop in sales week-on-week.

While Pokémon Legends: Arceus is down to third, its sales actually rose by 5 per cent week-on-week. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe has the fourth slot, presumably boosted by news of new tracks coming soon.

Recently, Elden Ring creator, Hidetaka Miyazaki, has explained how he wants to make dying in games “enjoyable”.

In other gaming news, Valve has admitted that half of all Steam cryptocurrency payments were fraudulent.