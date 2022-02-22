‘Elden Ring’ launch trailer confirms that it really is almost here

Elden Ring has shared a launch trailer ahead of its release this week, which shows off the huge scale of the Lands Between.

After a long wait for many fans, Elden Ring finally launches on Friday, February 25. As there’s mere days left to go until the game releases, FromSoftware has revealed the launch trailer, showing off the massive sense of scale present in the game. The trailer features a voice-over of various characters that loosely hint at the lore that can be uncovered in the game. Of course, in typical FromSoft fashion, none of it makes any sense and likely won’t until anyone has played the game.

The launch trailer for Elden Ring also showed off some new weapons and locations too. One of the most notable new weapons is some kind of gunshield. It shows the player character holding a heavy-looking stone shield, protecting themself from a fire breathing dragon. They then seemingly transform the shield so that it works like a gun before firing back at the dragon. And a separate scene shows the player character wielding a strange-looking lance that has some kind of electrical looking charge ability, which they proceed to throw at a boss.

And the trailer appears to show off a few new locations as well. One scene shows the player character walking on what looks like the fossilised wing of a dragon resting in some kind of city. Another moment shows the player travelling along a massive wall in a foggy, snowy area, while another shot shows some kind of underground city with a starry night sky.

As well as that, there were some brief looks at some of the enemies that players will face off in Elden Ring, and most of them are noticeably larger than the player character. One of them is a large crustacean that repeatedly stabs the player character with one of its claws, and another is an almost Bloodborne looking, eldritch horror, many-limbed boss that’s quite difficult to describe.

The trailer rounds off with a simple command, telling players to “Go forth, become Elden Lord.”

PC specs are also available to look out so players can be certain of how well Elden Ring will run on their rig. Furthermore, the release times for every region have also been released, so players can get playing as soon as it’s available.

Elden Ring finally launches on February 25, on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

