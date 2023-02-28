FromSoftware has announced a major expansion for Elden Ring.

The news was shared in a post on the action role-playing game’s official Twitter account this morning (February 28).

“Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together,” it read. “An upcoming expansion for #ELDENRING Shadow Of The Erdtree, is currently in development. We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between.”

The update came alongside a new preview image – check out the tweet below.

Additionally, the Elden Ring website confirmed that the forthcoming Shadow Of The Erdtree expansion will arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Further details – including a release date – are not yet known.

pic.twitter.com/cjJYijM7Mw — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) February 28, 2023

Following Elden Ring‘s Game Of The Year win at The Game Awards 2022 last December, director Hidetaka Miyazaki hinted at “several more things” set to come for the acclaimed role-playing title.

Back in January, NME named Elden Ring as one of the best RPGs you can play in 2023 – see the full list here.

In a five-star review of the 2022 game, NME wrote: “Elden Ring is Miyazaki’s masterpiece not because of any one improvement, but because it’s a towering sum of its parts. It’s been tens of hours since I first stepped foot into the Lands Between, and I still can’t quite believe how monumentally it delivers.”