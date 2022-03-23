‘Elden Ring’ patch puts a stop to hackers breaking players’ save files

Elden Ring patch 1.03.2 has been released, and brings fixes for several issues that were plaguing the game – including an exploit that allowed hackers to break other players’ save files via online play.

Earlier in the week, it was reported that hackers in Elden Ring were using online play to invade other people’s single-player worlds and ruin their save files.

The exploit involved a hacker teleporting players to an invalid area of the world, which would cause victims to lose their save file in a permanent in-game death cycle.

Now, Bandai Namco has addressed the issue – in the 1.03.2 patch notes, the company says it has “fixed a bug in multiplayer that allowed players to teleport others to incorrect map coordinates”.

The rest of the patch is fairly minor, and fixes a few other bugs across the game. This includes a bug that caused players to be unable to advance Nepheli Loux’s quest line and a spot that was mistakenly killing players upon contact. Finally, another fix has addressed an issue “that prevented Ash of War, Endure from taking effect”.

The implementation of patch 1.03.2 meant that Elden Ring was briefly taken offline today (March 23), however FromSoftware shared that it only expected there to be an hour of downtime.

In other Elden Ring news, author George R.R. Martin has denied naming the game’s main bosses using only his initials.

“I have been writing and publishing stories since 1971, and I suspect that I have been giving characters names beginning with R and G and M since the start. Along with the other twenty-three letters of the alphabet as well,” explained Martin.

Elsewhere, EA has suspended the in-game use of Diego Maradona in FIFA 22, citing a “third party legal dispute” as the reason for his current removal.