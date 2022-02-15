‘Elden Ring’ PC specs are available now

The PC system requirements for Elden Ring have been released ahead of the game’s upcoming release.

Elden Ring PC players can now determine what to expect with the PC results having been released through the official Twitter account. The tweet shows off both the minimum specifications and the recommended, and it seems like you might need a bit of a powerful computer in order to meet the minimum requirements.

To meet the minimum requirements you will need:

Operating System: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core I5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

Memory: 12GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 1060 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB

DirextX: DiretX 12

And if you want to play at the recommended specifications, they are:

Operating System: Windows 11/ 10

Processor: Intel Core I7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8 GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB

The recommended specs also need DirectX 12, and both need 60GB of storage, and work with any Windows-compatible audio device.

Players with lower-end specs might be disappointed to see the quite high requirements of minimum specifications for Elden Ring. There is a small disclaimer in the bottom left corner of the image showing off the specs that reads: “Current specs are valid for launch day and may be updated in the future.” This does seem to imply that post-release the bar might be lowered but, for now, you’ll need quite a strong PC to run the game.

The specs also match up with what was briefly seen on Steam last week.

NME recently had the opportunity to preview Elden Ring, where we said “FromSoftware has done an amazing job at giving players more ways to approach its difficulty without making any compromises: it felt like there were far more ways to tackle its challenges, and it was freeing to be able to leave a boss until I could come back stronger and better prepared.”

