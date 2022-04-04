‘Elden Ring’ streamer beats game without taking any damage

Twitch streamer Seki has completed Elden Ring in just under three hours, without taking a single point of damage along the way.

On Friday (April 1), Seki managed to reach Elden Ring‘s credits in two hours and 51 minutes.

However, what makes the run truly impressive is that Seki didn’t take any sort of damage during the playthrough – that means the streamer didn’t just avoid being hit by enemies, he also didn’t take any fall damage or pick up any health de-buffs such as Scarlet Rot.

You can watch Seki’s successful Elden Ring run below. The moment that he actually beats the game is at 2:51:43, which is met with celebration by Seki and his viewers.

Speaking to Kotaku, Seki explained that a “no-hit/no damage is harder than a regular no-hit run as the player cannot take environmental damage such as fall damage/poison etc.”

“This adds difficulty to the run as I don’t have access to buffs such as Red-Feathered Branchsword which could potentially increase my damage output if I had low health,” added Seki.

Seki has some experience in completing FromSoftware games without taking damage – as visible on Seki’s YouTube channel, the streamer has completed Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice several times without taking a single hit.

Since Elden Ring launched in February, the community has been quick to try their hand at completing the game as quickly as possible. Earlier in March, one speedrunner managed to achieve the first sub-hour playthrough of Elden Ring.

However, speedrunning isn’t for everyone – and one streamer instead opted to try beating certain bosses using a strange array of controllers. Louis ‘Super Louis 64’ Hamilton recently beat Bloodhound Knight Darriwil using a Ring Fit controller, and later vanquished Godrick the Grafted with a controller made of bananas.

In other gaming news, building has returned to Fortnite.