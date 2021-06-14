‘Elden Ring’ will have more “manageable” difficulty than other ‘Souls’ games

Game director Hidetaka Miyazaki has confirmed that Elden Ring will have a more ‘manageable’ level of difficulty compared to previous FromSoftware games.

In an interview with Famitsu, Hidetaka Miyazaki – who is both president at FromSoftware and game director for Elden Ring – has confirmed a host of new details on the upcoming game.

Without going into too much detail, Miyazaki states that one such change will allow players to find the difficulty of Elden Ring more ‘manageable’ while still keeping the game challenging.

Previous FromSoftware games – which include titles like Demon’s Souls and Bloodborne – are notorious for having an unforgiving difficulty level.

When asked about the difficulty of Elden Ring compared to Sekiro and Bloodborne, Miyazaki explains that he feels “the difficulty level as a pure action game is lower.” Instead, Miyazaki states “I think that the closest image of difficulty is Dark Soul III.”

Touching on some of the changes, Miyazaki says that Elden Ring will give players more choices on how to approach tough situations. This includes being able to “put off” bosses you’re struggling with, which will allow players to return to difficult fights much later in the game if they prefer.

In a similar mechanic to Souls games, you’ll be able to summon fellow players to assist you with difficult areas. This feature – which could sometimes be difficult to access in Souls games – has been made easier for Elden Ring.

Miyazaki confirmed that “the hurdle to become a host and get help from someone is set lower than in the Dark Souls series.”

Other new features include the addition of a stealth system, which will allow players to “capture the enemy with strategy and ingenuity.”

In other news, Souls-like RPG Hellpoint is free on GOG until June 16.