Elder ‘Elder Scrolls’ games are now available for free on Steam

Bethesda has made a handful of older Elder Scrolls games available on Steam as part of a wider plan to move content to the platform.

Back in February, Bethesda announced that it would be retiring its own launcher and moving all of the platform’s games to Steam.

While several of the platform’s biggest games – such as Fallout 76 – were confirmed to be included in the move, a later update from Bethesda revealed that several more games from its back catalogue will also be brought over to Steam.

Advertisement

From today (April 27) both The Elder Scrolls: Daggerfall and The Elder Scrolls: Arena, the first two games released in the series that went on to include Oblivion and Skyrim, are available on Steam for the first time. To celebrate, they’re currently free to play – check them out here.

Feeling nostalgic? We've just added some of our older titles to Steam. ⚔️ The Elder Scrolls: Arena and Daggerfall

🛡️ Elder Scrolls Adventures: Battlespire and Redguard

💥 Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory pic.twitter.com/CYa1CUScxk — Bethesda (@bethesda) April 26, 2022

The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard and An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire are also available, as is online multiplayer shooter Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory.

Besides the ’90s Elder Scrolls titles, the Bethesda Launcher’s closure also means that the mod-friendly Creation Kits for Fallout 4 and Skyrim Special Edition will be brought to Steam.

Earlier this year it was suggested that Elder Scrolls 6 could still be in pre-production, meaning a release is a long way away. According to one member of staff’s LinkedIn profile, Starfield is the only game in full production at Bethesda right now. That suggests that The Elder Scrolls 6 may have to wait until Starfield is wrapped up. The game is expected to be out at the end of this year after having been in development for at least six years.

Advertisement

In other news, Sega has announced that it will be delisting the digital versions of several original Sonic The Hedgehog games, ahead of their re-release as part of the Sonic Origins collection.

That being said, the game’s £32.99 price tag costs significantly more than the series’ retro versions do right now.