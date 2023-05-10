Electronic Arts CEO “indifferent” about Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard acquisition

Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson is reportedly “indifferent” about whether Microsoft‘s planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard is successful.

As reported by VGC, during a recent Q&A following the company’s latest earnings call, Wilson was asked to comment on the ongoing deal and what he believes the acquisition could mean for the gaming industry.

“This is a question I get asked a lot, I almost am never allowed to answer that question, as it turns out,” Wilson said. “What I would say is, I don’t know what’s going to happen with Activision and Microsoft. Again, we continue to be Microsoft’s biggest partner — I think we’re the number one publisher on their platform — so whether that deal goes through or not is not really material to us broadly.”

The CEO added that he thinks EA has the scale with their network and that the company’s IP and talent “continue to navigate the future and lead the future of entertainment, and compete in a marketplace regardless of whether that deal goes through or not.”

He went on to suggest that more industry mergers are inevitable and that he wants EA to be in a good position should it ever be involved in one.

“I would love for us to have the scale to be a meaningful consolidator in that space,” Wilson continued. “I think that we have tremendous assets with respect to the future of entertainment. But as it stands today, I think that we’re indifferent as to whether [Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard] goes through or not. We feel like we have an incredible strategy, we feel like we have an incredible opportunity, and whether it goes through or not we will continue to be the number one publisher on the Microsoft platform.”

Last month, the UK blocked Microsoft’s proposed £55billion ($69billion) purchase of Activision Blizzard, stating that while the addition of Activision’s games to Xbox Game Pass would be beneficial for some consumers, it “would not outweigh the overall harm to competition.”

Microsoft president Brad Smith responded and described the decision as the company’s “darkest day in our four decades in Britain,” but will continue to push for the deal.

