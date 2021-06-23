Electronic Arts confirms details of EA Play Live 2021 pre-show event

Electronic Arts (EA) has confirmed new details about its upcoming EA Play Live 2021 showcase.

Yesterday (June 22), the developer announced on Twitter that a pre-show event will kick off on July 22 at 10am PT/6pm BST, which will be followed by the main showcase thereafter. It’s currently unclear how long the pre-show will run.

In a follow-up tweet, the video game company also revealed that WWE star Xavier Woods – also known as Austin Creed – will host the pre-show event.

We are also excited to announce @AustinCreedWins our favorite former tag team champion will be hosting this year! — Electronic Arts (@EA) June 22, 2021

EA originally confirmed the date of this year’s EA Play Live in May. This year’s July date is about a month off from its usual June date, which is typically planned around the traditional E3 showcase. Although EA has not been in attendance at E3 for a number of years now, the company often hosts its EA Play event near the event.

It’s currently unknown what games EA will feature at EA Play Live 2021, but the company is reportedly working on an “established IP revival”. A later report by Gematsu suggested that the upcoming revival could be a reboot of the Dead Space franchise, which might be revealed at this year’s showcase, according to VGC.

The last game in the series was Dead Space 3 which was released in 2013. However, the survival-horror title did not meet EA’s sales expectations and potential future Dead Space instalments were subsequently cancelled.

EA Motive, which is reportedly developing the Dead Space revival, recently helmed the development of Star Wars Squadrons. That game was released in October 2020 and received a four-star rating from NME’s Jordan Oloman, who called it a “satisfying space combat simulator”.