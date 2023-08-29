Elon Musk booed and told to “bring back Twitter” at ‘Valorant’ tournament

While attending the Valorant Champions tournament in Los Angeles, X CEO Elon Musk was booed and told to “bring back Twitter” in chants from the crowd.

As the professional teams Evil Geniuses and Paper Rex competed against each other, Musk was apparently shown on the main video screen in the event.

This then incurred the aggravation of the attendees who started booing so loudly that it distracted the commentators from the game. Check it out below:

Elon Musk getting booed at VALORANT Champs and the crowd starts chanting "bring back Twitter" lmao pic.twitter.com/lDoWse78YV — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) August 26, 2023

“Where’s that coming from? That can’t be from in here, surely,” said one of the broadcasters. “Is that a bigger reaction than [professional Valorant player] tenZ got?” replied the other. Chants of “bring back Twitter” became louder and louder, cutting through the sounds of the match between the two teams.

Another video showed the CEO standing outside with his son X Æ A-Xii, one of his two children with Grimes.

Musk originally shared his intention to acquire Twitter in April 2022, as he had secured a 9.1 per cent ownership stake over the few months prior to his announcement. He proposed a value of $44billion (£36.5bn), and Twitter accepted as it would “deliver a substantial cash premium, and we believe it is the best path forward for Twitter’s stockholders”.

Yet, Musk attempted to back out of the acquisition, and Twitter responded by levying legal action against him in a Delaware court. The two arranged an agreement and Musk officially became the owner of Twitter in October 2022.

Since then, the site has seen a reported spike in hate speech, the loss of half of its staff, the misuse of the Twitter Blue feature through impersonators, and has been recently renamed to X.

Musk also announced the oncoming deletion of the block function that would prevent people from seeing posts or sending comments to those who had them blocked. Jack Dorsey, the co-founder of the site, agreed with the CEO, adding: “100%. Mute only.”

