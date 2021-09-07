Ember Lab doesn’t know if it will create a sequel to ‘Kena: Bridge Of Spirits’

Ember Lab has expressed that a sequel to its upcoming action-adventure game Kena: Bridge Of Spirits is unlikely to happen.

In an interview with SoulVision Magazine (as spotted by TheGamer), Ember Lab co-founders Mike and Josh Grier spoke about the future of the creation of Kena: Bridge Of Spirits, as well as the future of the Kena IP.

Josh explained that they would much rather create “another IP with the same style in terms of gameplay and story-driven experience” than a direct sequel.

“Kena and the universe we built has a lot of storytelling potential,” he continued. “So exploring and taking it into a more linear experience like a TV show or film is a possibility.”

Kena: Bridge of Spirits was announced in June 2020 and was originally scheduled for the same year release until it was then delayed until 2021. In July, the developer then announced that instead of launching in August, Kena: Bridge of Spirits will now arrive on September 21 for PS5, PS4 and PC.

At the time, Ember Lab said: “The team has been working extremely hard and we feel the extra time is critical to ensure the best experience possible. We know many of you are eager to play and we appreciate your patience as the team continues to work on delivering the best version of Kena. Thank you for your amazing support.”

In Bridge of Spirits, the player will be able to explore several open regions in a Balinese-inspired fantasy world, uncover secrets and use Kena’s powers to defeat corrupted, animal-like enemies.

Sony is holding a brand new PlayStation Showcase on September 9 with plans to show off a “look into the future of PS5”. It’s a possibility we’ll get to see a new look at Kena: Bridge Of Spirits ahead of its release.

In other news, the PlayStation Now games for September have been confirmed.