Ember Lab reveals Photo Mode and new trailer for ‘Kena: Bridge of Spirits’

Ember Lab has revealed details of Photo Mode in Kena: Bridge of Spirits, which will allow fans to “showcase character personalities”. Ahead of launch, the studio has also released a new trailer.

“You can activate photo mode all along your adventure and capture epic and adorable photos of your journey,” explains the development blog.

“Characters (including all the Rot!) will freeze by default once you enter photo mode, but you can ‘resume action’ to bring them back to life. As you move the camera, they will keep their attention on you; following and engaging with the camera as you set up your perfect shot.”

“There’s also a ‘Cheese’ button, which will make the character in shot strike a pose. “Many characters have multiple poses, so don’t miss getting a great variety of fun shots in the same location”.

“Throughout development, so much of our focus went into the dynamic story moments, epic action and battle animations, and beautifully crafted cut-scenes, but we also wanted to focus on the characters at rest,” continues the blog.

“Developing photo mode and the Cheese function were exciting animation opportunities for us! Not only does this function introduce another entertaining element for players, it also allowed us to showcase character personalities as we developed each unique pose. “

Kena: Bridge of Spirits was originally meant to be come last year before being delayed to Q1 of 2021. It was then delayed until August before being pushed back one final time.

“We have made the difficult decision to delay the release of Kena: Bridge of Spirits until September 21st to polish the game across all platforms,” Ember Lab said at the time, “The team has been working extremely hard and we feel the extra time is critical to ensure the best experience possible.”

