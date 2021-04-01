Ember Lab shares new details about ‘Kena: Bridge of Spirits’

Kena: Bridge of Spirits developer, Ember Lab, has revealed further details about the new PS5 title coming later this year.

In a new interview with GamesRadar, Ember Lab’s co-founders Josh and Mike Grier touched on Kena’s story and characters as well as how next-gen technology will impact the game’s mechanics.

The developers shared information about the game’s protagonist Kena who is a “novice spirit guide searching for a sacred place of knowledge”.

The player will also explore Bridge of Spirit‘s several open regions in a Balinese-inspired fantasy world, uncover secrets and use Kena’s powers to defeat corrupted, animal-like enemies.

In terms of gameplay, Kena can use the Rot (a form of spirit that can be collected by the player throughout the game) to infuse with her abilities to defeat enemies.

“The Rot can swarm attackers, create piercing projectiles, and even form a shape- shifting cloud to pummel enemies,” the developers said. “Finding and growing a larger Rot team enables more powerful attacks and unlocks additional upgrades.”

The player will also be able to strengthen and upgrade Kena’s combat skills and equipment, such as her staff which can be turned into the energy bow.

The developers also shared that they have taken PS5 next-gen technology into consideration, saying that when the player transforms the staff into the bow, the mechanic “takes full advantage of the DualSense adaptive triggers.”

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a third-person action adventure game set to launch on the PS5, PS4 and PC on August 28.