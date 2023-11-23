Eminem is officially coming to ‘Fortnite’ with an event and three skins

After a series of leaks and rumors, Epic Games has officially confirmed that Eminem will be coming to Fortnite later this month.

Eminem will be joining Fortnite during the upcoming The Big Bang event. While it’s currently unclear if Eminem will be performing during the event, the official Fortnite blog post features the heading “watch Eminem… as Eminem”, suggesting that like Ariana Grande before him, he will be performing a selection of his music.

In addition to Eminem showing up in Fortnite, a selection of cosmetics based on the rapper will be added to the game, with the “Rap Boy”, “Slim Shady” and “Marshall Never More” outfits available starting Wednesday, November 29.

By attending the Big Bang event players can also unlock the “Marshall Magma Style” for the “Marshall Never More” outfit, which gives Eminem glowing eyes and burning skin.

The finale event for Fortnite Chapter 4 is taking place on December 2, and will “mark a new beginning for Fortnite“. With the Island from the first version of Fortnite currently available, this has a lot of fans wondering if this means it’ll be removed from the game, but as of right now, there are no answers.

Recently, Fortnite has come under fire for controversial age restrictions that have been preventing players from using certain skins on Islands. Epic Games, however, has decided to backtrack on this decision, turning off all cosmetic gating with the next update until they can re-evaluate their strategy.

The Fortnite team stated that they were “conservative in how we reviewed cosmetics” and that they’re now currently in the process of “evaluating all cosmetics again”, with no cosmetic gating until they’ve worked out the path forward.

