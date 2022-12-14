Enemies in ‘Valheim’ Mistlands update destroying 100-hour player bases

A new type of enemy in Valheim’s Mistlands update is destroying player bases that have taken hundreds of hours to build.

The new update in the Viking exploration and survival game was released on December 6 after originally being planned to launch in late 2021.

Players have reported that a new event launched as part of the update unleashes rafts of insects – known as seekers – onto their bases, with seekers and seeker soldiers capable of jumping over ditches and destroying walls in an instant. The event can take place at any time after the Plains boss Yagluth has been defeated.

Advertisement

As well as buildings, players’ virtual pets are also being targeted by the new enemies. One Steam user reported three pet sea serpents being killed in a raid, while another player on Reddit detailed a three-story base being ravaged. “It was protected with walls, trenches, and most upgraded gates – it didn’t slow the seekers down at all,” they wrote.

“We all rage quit after surviving the raid, but after looking around at the aftermath, we realised any amount of rebuilding wouldn’t matter because we lost seasonal item buffs for comfort level and we could not survive another raid like that.”

Elsewhere, the Mistlands update included a new magic system with elemental and blood magic, non-hostile NPCs who aid in monster-fighting, and huge weapon fragments can be found around the environment, which give hints to Jotunn.

Back in September, a Valheim patch added “full cross-play support” to the game, allowing fans to play together regardless of the storefront or platform they’re on. Currently, the game is only available through Windows and Linux, but plans to launch on Xbox in spring 2023.