An enhanced version of ‘Cookie Clicker’ is coming to Steam

Seminal idle game Cookie Clicker is coming to Steam after years of updates and enhancements.

Cookie Clicker was released in 2013 as a simplistic idle browser game and has received multiple updates over the years to flesh out the gameplay and add replay value.

The official Steam description reads “Cookie Clicker is a game about making an absurd amount of cookies. To help you in this endeavor, you will recruit a wide variety of helpful cookie makers, like friendly Grandmas, Farms, Factories, and otherworldly Portals”.

The Steam page encourages those who played Cookie Clicker several years ago to “try it again to see all the new features”. These include the ability to upgrade over 600 times, multiple mini-games, cloud saving, pets, and over 500 achievements.

Cookie Clicker’s soundtrack has been written by C418, who also created the iconic Minecraft music.

Cookie Clicker releases on Steam on September 1, and is listed at $4.99 (around £3.60). It is now available to wishlist.

