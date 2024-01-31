‘Enshrouded’ fans are falling in love its with base-building

Enshrouded only launched in early access last week, but fans are already starting to experiment with base-building in the game to create incredible designs.

Enshrouded is an open-world survival game that is currently only available on PC. The game features a mixture of crafting and building mechanics alongside the aforementioned survival elements, and has already entranced fans on Reddit with the sheer depth available.

One user has showed off an underground build which features a massive chute leading to the base that goes on for a while, before they land in their base deep underground and hidden from enemies.

Another player has shown off what looks to be a Hobbit-hole from the Lord of the Rings franchise, akin to Bag End (the house that Frodo Baggins lives in), which has its own library and several rooms for further building opportunities.

There’s a build of an entire small village that has been built as part of a bridge, with running water for a well and multiple different houses so that the player doesn’t have to live in an entire village on their own.

Alternatively, you could be like one player who built an entire inn named the “Titled Totem Inn” with a full dining hall, an indoor garden and rooms for guests to board in if they’re looking for somewhere safe to stay for the night.

Enshrouded has found an enormous audience of over a million players since it was released last week, with the developer Keen Games releasing a statement about the popularity of the game.

“In just four days, Enshrouded has attracted over a million players. We are completely blown away by its success and the overwhelmingly positive reception. From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank all our players,” the developer said.

“We’re excited to let you know that this is just the beginning for Enshrouded. We are looking forward to continuing the development of the game with your support, aiming to make Enshrouded the best game it can be. Once again, a heartfelt thank you to everyone!”

