Epic Games confirms new ‘Fortnite’ season won’t launch on iOS and Mac

Chapter 2, Season 4 of Fortnite will not launch on iOS and Mac devices, Epic Games has confirmed.

Read More: Every Fall Guys minigame ranked in order of greatness

In an update to its FAQ for Fortnite, Epic noted that “Apple is blocking Fortnite updates and new installs on the App Store”, and as a result, the new season of the popular battle royale will not be released on Apple’s platforms.

This comes two weeks after Epic Games filed a lawsuit against Apple, following the tech giant’s decision to pull Fortnite from its App Store. Apple removed the game from its store after the developer introduced “Epic direct payment”, allowing players to purchase Fortnite’s in-game currency directly from Epic and bypass the tech giant.

Advertisement

Google has also removed Fortnite from the Google Play Store, however, the new season of Fortnite will still launch on Android devices. “If you still want to play Fortnite on Android, you can access the latest version of Fortnite from the Epic Games App for Android… or the Samsung Galaxy Store,” Epic Games noted.

Epic Games decision to skip the launch of Chapter 2, Season 4 for iOS and Mac also means that Apple players will lose cross-play functionality with non-Apple platforms, according to The Verge.

The new season of Fortnite is set to launch later today (August 27) on Android, PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It is set to feature a new crossover with Marvel, which is likely to introduce the hero Thor in some capacity.

Earlier this week, Epic Games won a temporary restraining order against Apple over the latter’s attempts to block the Fortnite developer’s ability to support the Unreal Engine for iOS and Mac systems. However, the judge had also ruled against Epic Games regarding restoring Fortnite to the App Store.