Epic Games have said that they’re working on more exclusives in the next two years than ever before.

Since its conception in 2018, the Epic Games store has as many as 100 exclusives already, with games including Metro Exodus and Borderlands 3 releasing as timed-exclusive deals.

In conversation with PC Gamer, a representative of Epic Games said that the exclusives launching over the next two years will total more than all the previous ones put together. Although there was no mention of names, this statement responded to a seeming lull in the number of exclusives coming to the store.

Advertisement

Borderlands 3 was an Epic Games exclusive for six months, and Metro Exodus for a year. In October 2020, it was announced that Red Hook Studios would only publish Darkest Dungeon 2 for Early Access on the Epic Games Store, with many others following suit.

The exclusivity deals have caused some issues, however. Metro Exodus was initially available for preorder on Steam, until a last-minute deal saw it pulled from the competitor’s storefront. Hitman 3 was an Epic exclusive, but caused problems for players who wanted to import their save file from their Steam versions of Hitman 2.

The #EGSSpringShowcase is coming (very) soon to a Twitch stream near you! 📹 Tune in this Thursday, February 11 at 2 PM Eastern for a curated collection of exciting new announcements, gameplay, developer insights and more. Check out the details: https://t.co/XQPc3IiJzU — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) February 8, 2021

According to the Epic Games Twitter account, fans can expect a lot more information on all of these exclusives during the EGS Spring Showcase on February 11. The tweet details the event which will include “a curated collection of exciting new announcements, gameplay, developer insights and more.”