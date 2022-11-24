Epic Games Store confirms next week’s 2 free games

Fort Triumph and RPG in a Box will be the next free games on the Epic Games Store, and will be available to all users at no cost from December 1-8.

The games will be replacing the storefront’s current free game, Star Wars: Squadrons from developer EA Motive. If you haven’t claimed it yet, Squadrons is still free on the Epic Games Store, and will remain so until December 1.

Fort Triumph is a tactical turn-based strategy game from developer CookieByte Entertainment. First released back in 2018, the game takes inspiration from XCOM’s combat system, combining them with a focus on world exploration inspired by Heroes of Might and Magic.

Advertisement

According to the game’s Steam page, Fort Triumph sees the player leading a gang of heroes through “a witty, parody fantasy plot,” where permadeath could be just around the corner.

RPG in a Box meanwhile comes from developer Justin Arnold. The game offers its players the tools required to build their own voxel-based RPG adventure. The game’s Steam page explains that the game is designed to be beginner-friendly, without requiring any programming or modelling knowledge.

Additionally, you can export your games to a standalone format for Windows, Linux and MacOS, meaning that it is possible to play RPG in a Box‘s creations without the player having access to the original game.

Epic Games’ policy of giving away selected games for free on the Epic Games Store has proven popular since it launched. According to Epic, users claimed a combined total of 765 million free games in 2021, a year in which the store released 89 games for free – for a combined total of £1,748 ($2,120). That figure was down a little bit from 2020, when Epic released a total of 103 free games.

In other gaming news, CD Projekt Red has shared a trailer showcasing The Witcher 3’s upcoming next-gen patch, due to release next month.