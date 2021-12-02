Epic Games Store’s next free titles have been revealed

Epic Games Store’s next weekly freebies have been announced and will be available on December 9.

Currently, players can pick up Dead By Daylight and While True: learn() for free on the Epic Games Store. On December 9, these will be rotated out and replaced with Godfall Challenger Edition and Prison Architect.

Prison Architect is a game in which players take on the role of a prison warden. To achieve success, wardens will need to house inmates as safely as possible. Players can build careful prison layouts, set guards shifts, and hire key staff. Prison Architect will throw up challenges that players will need to react to. These can include tunnelling inmates making a break for freedom or a site-wide riot requiring immediate lockdown. Players will also need to be on their toes to spot contraband smuggled into the facility.

The Epic Games Store description says, “Allocate resources to optimize your compound, but don’t restrict the flow of the crowd lest you encounter a flood, fire, fight, or full-blown riot. Ensure your prison is *mostly* ethical and safe with top-notch staff including armed guards, psychologists, doctors, lawyers and snitches.”

Godfall Challenger Edition is a special version of Godfall that doesn’t include any of the base game’s story content. Instead, it allows players to jump straight into the endgame modes by automatically levelling a character to 50 and giving them weapons and armour. Players using the new Challenger Edition will be able to play with those using the regular version. There is also the option for players to upgrade to the deluxe edition, which will add the base game’s story content and its Fire And Darkness expansion.

In other news, Super Smash Bros Ultimate has released its final balance pass for its massive roster of fighters.