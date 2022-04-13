‘Escape From Tarkov’ adds DLSS, revolvers and major bug fixes

Battlestate Games has confirmed what the latest update to Escape From Tarkov has added to the game.

Patch 0.12.12.15.4 went live earlier today (April 13). After two hours of downtime, Nvidia DLSS alongside two new revolvers and some major bug fixes were added to the game.

In the patch notes, Battlestate Games explained that “DLSS is developed to increase frame rate during high GPU usage”.

DLSS comes with several presets, including quality, balanced, and performance. Each of these modes requires an Nvidia RTX graphics card but will allow players to tweak their game further to achieve a high frame rate without compromising graphical quality.

The patch installation is complete. Please download the update via the launcher https://t.co/KcSWgFF016 — Battlestate Games (@bstategames) April 13, 2022

Escape From Tarkov has also confirmed that both the Chiappa Rhino 200DS chambered in 9×19 and the Chiappa Rhino 50DS chambered in .357 are now available, with two more versions of the revolver coming “in the near future”.

The update also adds levelling for revolver mastering and has improved Rogue AI to enhance their teamwork interactions.

Elsewhere, the stats of the Endurance elite level skill have been reworked, with breath recovery speed cut down from 100 per cent to 50 per cent, and players can now sort tasks by location in the quest menu.

The update was first teased earlier this month during a Tarkov TV podcast. You can check out the full, extensive patch notes here.

Last week, Battlestate Games’ lead developer Nikita Buyanov confirmed they had banned 9000 cheaters in a single day.

