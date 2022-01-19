‘Escape From Tarkov’ dev teases AUG assault rifle

Battlestate Games has released images of a weapon that could be coming to Escape From Tarkov soon.

The new assault rifle was shown in a tweet. A pair of in-progress assets were shared which appear to be based on the Steyr AUG A1 assault rifle, which is capable of semi-automatic and automatic fire.

The Steyr AUG A1 assault rifle is chambered in 5.56x45mm and was originally designed in Austria. The weapon comes pre-equipped with a 1.5x magnification optic, which has backup sights built into the top.

The image shared by Battlestate shows the weapon with the optic, but Escape From Tarkov includes heavy customisation so it is possible that it could be removed and replaced with other accessories.

The second image shows the same weapon, but with an over barrel suppressor and a different optic, this one comes with an integrated rail. The additional rail would allow players to equip a backup red dot sight or other attachments to the top of the weapon.

The Aug is also a bullpup weapon, meaning the action of the gun is behind the trigger. There are already three bullpup weapons in Escape From Tarkov, the MDR, the ASh-12 and the RFB.

There were no details provided with the images of the weapon, so there is no word on when it will be added to Escape From Tarkov.

Earlier this year Battlestate shared an infographic detailing impressive stats from Escape From Tarkov’s new year period. From December 24 to January 9, players watched an impressive 82,492million hours of Escape From Tarkov, which resulted in over 15million Twitch drops being distributed to players. In total, the hardcore shooter attracted a peak of 475,546 concurrent viewers on Twitch.

