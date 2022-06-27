‘Escape From Tarkov’ EOD edition will stop being sold after launch

Battlestate Games COO Nikita Buyanov has shared that the company will stop selling the Edge of Darkness edition of Escape From Tarkov when the hardcore shooter launches in full.

Earlier in the month, Buyanov was asked whether Edge Of Darkness – a premium version of Escape From Tarkov – would remain on sale after the launch of the shooter’s spin-off, Escape From Tarkov Arena.

“Yes, most likely yes because the EOD version will be removed right after the full release of the game,” answered Buyanov.

Currently, the Edge Of Darkness version is sold by Battlestate Games for £94 (€109.99) and comes with several in-game benefits, along with free access to all subsequent downloadable content (DLC) released in the future. This includes Arena, though the upgrade is listed as limited edition on the game’s website.

Commenting on the plans, Escape From Tarkov streamer Pestily speculated that Battlestate Games will replace Edge Of Darkness with a version that includes all of the same in-game benefits, but will not include access to all future downloadable content.

Last year, Buyanov shared that several upcoming maps would be released as DLC. While Streets of Tarkov and Terminal are planned as free updates, Buyanov revealed that Suburbs and Town will both be launched as DLC.

Escape From Tarkov is currently in a state of chaos, as ongoing pre-wipe events have thrown the game into turmoil. The latest event has caused traders to sell their wares at dramatically cheap prices, meaning players can pick up high-end loadouts at virtually no cost.

Battlestate Games has repeatedly hinted that it will launch on June 30. If these teasers turn out to be true, Tarkov will enjoy a few more days of over-the-top pre-wipe events before the next patch arrives.