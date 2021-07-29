‘Escape From Tarkov’ hot weather event teased by Battlestate

BattleState Games has released a teaser on Twitter suggesting that an in-game heatwave is coming to Escape From Tarkov.

The tweet shared shows a news article with a weather prediction across the bottom. While the text itself is in Russian, one Twitter user, @BakeeZy, has provided a translation.

“Norvinsk Meteo Station has published a weather forecast for the next few days. It is reported that an anticyclone is coming to Norvinsk Area. Daytime weather is going to rise up to 36 Celsius. Weak south-west wind 0-5 m/s. Nighttime temperature will stay the same.

“Those temperatures are unusually high for the area, so weather forecasters are confirming a risk of dehydration if correct measures are not implemented.”

The event coming to Tarkov is strongly hinted to be a period with very high temperatures, likely causing players characters to become dehydrated more rapidly. Players will want to bring extra supplies such as water or juice to ensure they can cope with the heat.

This could also affect the weather system. Rain could be absent or rare for the duration of the event, giving players fewer options for masking their sound.

Escape From Tarkov is a hardcore shooter with some survival mechanics. These include hunger and thirst. Over the course of the past few wipes, a greater emphasis on hydration has been included, requiring players to bring supplies for longer raids. While hydration can stop being an issue for higher-level characters due to a higher Metabolism skill, this seems like no one will be safe.

Tarkov saw many events take place at the end of the last wipe, but they have never been used to shake things up mid-wipe. This heat-wave event could be the first of several ways that Battlestate is hoping to keep things fresh.

