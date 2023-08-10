‘Escape From Tarkov’ patch makes it even harder to get lost gear back

Escape From Tarkov players have realised that the latest patch will make it much harder to hold onto prized gear in the game as AI enemies are now able to loot their insured items.

Patch 0.13.5 is live now and added a lot of new features. These comprise an expansion to Streets Of Tarkov, a new boss, six new guns as well as accompanying new ammo types and weapon mods to get to grips with. The behaviour of Scavs — the antagonistic faction of AI enemies in Tarkov — has also been ameliorated so that players might encounter tougher combat challenges.

“The AI Scav groups system has been improved,” explained developer Battlestate Games in the notes. “Now a group of Scavs that will operate as a team will spawn at a certain chance. They are going to be better organized in combat and are essentially small gangs.”

Advertisement

Nevertheless, Escape From Tarkov‘s AI Scavs can now search corpses to take items off of them and “contents taken by bots are not refundable by insurance”. This change concerned the community because before this patch, insured weapons and gear would only be lost if another player looted their character’s body.

Players are able to insure with the characters Prapor or the Therapist, but both cost the player a sum of in-game currency and they must wait a certain number of hours to return to the inventory.

If a player wanted to keep their insured item as well as something of a higher quality found in the map, they would hide it somewhere so that it would still be restored without interfering from other players. However, with Escape From Tarkov‘s latest patch, it’s very plausible that AI enemies will pick it up and they’ll lose it permanently.

In other gaming news, Papers, Please got a Game & Watch-inspired demake to celebrate its 10th anniversary.