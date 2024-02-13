‘Escape From Tarkov’ rolls back “astoundingly bad” update following backlash

Battlestate Games has announced that the latest update to Escape From Tarkov will be rolled back following fans’ caustic response to its changes.

Today (February 13), the developer took to X to reveal that the game will be unplayable while the team works to roll back Escape From Tarkov. This will occur at 2PM GMT (9AM EST).

“We are planning to rollback patch 0.14.1.0 to the previous version. The rollback will take approximately 2 hours, but may be extended if required,” it shared. However, this action will not affect any player progress achieved in the latest version of the game.

Today, at 2:00 PM GMT / 9:00 AM EST, we are planning to rollback patch 0.14.1.0 to the previous version. The rollback will take approximately 2 hours, but may be extended if required. #EscapefromTarkov — Escape from Tarkov (@tarkov) February 13, 2024

Advertisement

“After the patch installation, critical issues and bugs were discovered, leading us to this decision. The content of Patch 0.14.1.0 will be released in future updates after adjustments with consideration of community feedback,” it continued.

As a result of these bugs, the feedback from fans has been rather scathing. The update was said to have “broken” armour and ammo, preventing damage from being done to the player’s upper body and disabling fragmentation of ammo.

While alterations to how armour interacted with damage were contained in the official update notes, there was no mention of the removal of fragmentation.

Another point of aggravation was the recoil of the pistols, shotguns and the SKS carbine. “This recoil isn’t in the same universe as realistic or authentic. Nothing funnier than watching my red dot immediately leave my screen after one shot,” complained one player, calling the changes “astoundingly bad”.

Advertisement

Escape From Tarkov‘s 0.14.1.0 update also added microtransactions for the first time in the game’s eight-year history. Unlike other games in the genre, these microtransactinos did not relate to cosmetic content.

Instead, they allowed access to the game’s offline co-op mode and expansions to the in-game inventory space.

In other gaming news, Helldivers 2‘s creative director has countered claims that the game is pay-to-win, explaining that the paid premium guns aren’t “that good.”