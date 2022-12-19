‘Escape From Tarkov’ pre-wipe event pays big money for dog tags

The wipe is nearly here in Escape From Tarkov, and the latest pre-wipe event has seen traders paying out big money for in-game dog tags, which can be taken from the bodies of dead players.

Experiments with the in-game traders have revealed that BEAR and USEC tags are both selling for around 120,000 for a level 40 dog tag, while a level 60 dog tag – the highest in this writer’s stash – went for over 150,000 roubles.

It’s a relatively docile event for the game, which usually finds bigger and more ridiculous ways to break the economy before the wipe resets everything from scratch. This is usually an exciting time for the game as it resets the playing field and allows everyone an equal chance to build their character out from scratch, without being harassed by players who are more experienced or have nicer equipment.

While Escape from Tarkov developer Battlestate Games hasn’t yet revealed when the wipe is, it tends to take place on Thursdays, and last year it wiped on Christmas Eve. This means there could be a wipe as soon as this Thursday, and we’ll see several more events added to the live service game before then to spice things up for existing players that have hung out for the game’s six-month wipe period.

Last wipe we saw all players infected with a pathogen that would kill them after just seven minutes unless they could get an antidote from an airdrop or found it in the pocket of an AI Scav player.

