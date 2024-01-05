‘Escape From Tarkov’ may keep snow as a “weather event” due to popularity

Escape From Tarkov developer Battlestate Games has confirmed that snow, which was added as part of the game’s temporary Christmas event, could become a regular fixture in the hardcore shooter.

Along with the return of Christmas trees and an in-raid Santa Claus that hands out gifts, Escape From Tarkov‘s December update also blanketed each of the game’s maps in snow.

While the shift in weather was presumably designed as a seasonal event, Battlestate Games COO Nikita Buyanov has teased that players could be seeing it more often thanks to its popularity.

“Sooo, you like snow, right,” asked Buyanov in this Reddit post. “Vote up! We are thinking about [keeping] it and add as [a] weather event.”

The idea has been met with enthusiasm from Tarkov‘s community – Buyanov’s post racked up over 2000 upvotes within three hours of being posted, along with tens of replies approving the change.

However, it remains to be seen whether snow would work the same as rain and fog – which can appear in raids year-round – or be one of Tarkov‘s rarer events.

Elsewhere, Buyanov added that Battlestate Games is “aware of issues” within the game, though asked for fans’ patience. “Everything [is] being noted and fixed right after we have this small holiday break,” he said. “Thank you!”

Currently, Escape From Tarkov players are praising the game’s “best” wipe yet, following an update that added new content and wiped players’ prior progress.

Along with snow, the latest patch added a new map called Ground Zero, which features a separate matchmaking queue for new players. It also brought the ability to vault, new guns, another Scav boss, and a long-awaited recoil change that makes firing in small bursts easier.

