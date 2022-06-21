‘Escape From Tarkov’ teases wipe date with deadly Obdolbos Injector change

A date for the next Escape From Tarkov wipe appears to have been teased by developer Battlestate Games, with a new type of Obdolbos Cocktail Injector appearing in raids.

Today (June 21), Battlestate Games posted an image on Twitter that features a letter in Russian, alongside an Obdolbos Cocktail Injector.

As translated by Twitter user Bakeezy, the letter reads: “Friend, I sent you big supply of a modded substance, the one we were experimenting with. 1/3 of it will go for your affairs, the rest needs to be distributed among locals. You can grab it from our female friend. Counting on you (Sanitar).”

The letter refers to a change to the Obdolbos Cocktail Injector, as a new version of the item is now available in Escape From Tarkov. The updated drug now provides much stronger boosts to every character statistic, but brings a five per cent chance of instant death and 30 minutes of “unknown toxin” effects.

The updated chance of death also appears to hint at when the next Escape From Tarkov wipe will occur. Obdolbos’ chance of death does 3006 damage to players, which can be seen as hinting that the wipe will occur on June 30 (30/06), which is next Thursday.

Battlestate Games often teases the date of a wipe before it goes live, and as the studio has already confirmed the next patch will bring a wipe, it appears that Escape From Tarkov will wipe on June 30.

It’s also worth noting that this isn’t the first time the Obdolbos Cocktail Injector has been changed ahead of a wipe. A week prior to Escape From Tarkov‘s wipe in June 2021, the drug was changed to include the random chance of death it has now.

In other gaming news, loadout editing has been disabled in Warzone due to an “unforeseen” issue.