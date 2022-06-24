‘Escape From Tarkov’ traders will no longer take cash in latest pre-wipe event

Players cannot use money to buy items from traders in Escape From Tarkov right now, as the latest pre-wipe event means traders will only accept bartered goods.

From today (June 24), traders in Escape From Tarkov have stopped selling any items that can conventionally be bought by euros, roubles or dollars. Although each trader’s barter deals are still available, the vast majority of items do not have options for bartering. This means that right now, most items in Escape From Tarkov can only be picked up either in-raid or via the Flea Market.

This is the latest event that has been released in the run-up to the next Escape From Tarkov wipe, which is expected to happen on June 30. While traders refuse to take cash, several other pre-wipe events continue: a major change to the Obdolbos Cocktail Injector was released earlier in the week, and on Wednesday (June 22) every Scav boss started appearing at Customs.

However, the community’s reaction to the latest event has been mixed. In a thread on the Escape From Tarkov subreddit, fans argue that making it hard to buy items from traders just discourages people from playing the game before it wipes.

“Out of all the things they could have done this has to be the worst,” reads one comment, though a second player recommended they “just embrace pre-wipe chaos”.

“This is literally the opposite of what people want,” asked another player, while another fan said that they would embrace permanent barter-only traders in Tarkov.

In the run-up to the next Escape From Tarkov wipe, developer Battlestate Games is likely to continue adding game-changing temporary events until the patch arrives.

