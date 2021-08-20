‘Escape From Tarkov’ will not be at Gamescom this year

Battlestate Games has confirmed that there will be no news on Escape From Tarkov at Gamescom 2021.

Speaking to The Loadout, a spokesperson for Battlestate Games has confirmed the team behind Escape From Tarkov won’t be making an appearance at Gamescom, as instead the team plans to continue “just working on the game”.

The game was last displayed at E3, where fans of the hardcore shooter got a look at the upcoming Streets Of Tarkov map.

Escape From Tarkov has received plenty of work since Tagilla and Scav karma arrived in patch 12.11. Earlier today (August 20) the game was updated with a new post-raid statistic so that players can see how their actions in-raid have affected their Fence reputation.

This follows a change made earlier in the month (August 9) that makes it easier for players to earn Fence reputation. With that patch, players are guaranteed at least 0.01 Fence reputation just for extracting as a Scav without harming any other Scavs.

Just yesterday (August 19), Battlestate Games announced a major nerf to armour effectiveness. With the change, lower-penetration ammo rounds will do significantly more blunt damage to anyone wearing armour, meaning that it’s a lot more feasible for a lower-level player to best someone wearing an expensive kit.

While Battlestate Games may not appear at Gamescom, there are plenty of other shows and events to keep gaming fans busy. The event will kick off on August 25 at 6PM BST, and will run until August 27. Within those days, viewers can expect appearances from Xbox, Bungie, Bethesda, EA and more.

Anyone looking to watch the show can visit our Gamescom 2021 schedule for more information on how to watch the show, who will be in attendance and more.

In other news, Hideo Kojima has tweeted his approval of time loop game Twelve Minutes, stating that the game has “a good sense of style” and has left him “afraid of Dafoe’s visits!”.