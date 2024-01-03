‘Escape From Tarkov’ fans praise the game’s “best” wipe thanks to a major update

The latest Escape From Tarkov wipe has proved a hit with fans, thanks to a massive patch that brought everything from a new map to major recoil changes.

Released last month (December 27), Escape From Tarkov patch 0.14 was introduced with a wipe – meaning every player had their quests, progress and inventories reset.

The update introduced Ground Zero, a claustrophobic urban map designed for new players, along with a new boss enemy called Kollontay on the Streets Of Tarkov map. It also added several new guns, a rework to the Shoreline map, achievements, an in-depth armour plating system, and the ability to climb and vault over obstacles.

Advertisement

However, one of the most popular changes has been a long-awaited recoil rework, which makes it easier for players to fire their weapons without battling high recoil.

“The recoil mechanic has been improved to make it more realistic and comfortable for players,” wrote developer Battlestate Games in the latest patch notes. “A special emphasis has been placed on improving the feel of semi-auto and short burst shooting.”

Across the board, the contents of patch 0.14 have been incredibly well-received. In a New Year’s Reddit post from Battlestate Games COO Nikita Buyanov, players praised everything from Ground Zero to the seasonal addition of snow.

“This is the best wipe/patch in the history of Tarkov since I started playing in 2017,” wrote one player, while another thanked Buyanov for an “amazing wipe, your best yet”.

Advertisement

“Thank you for the great changes this wipe Nikita and BSG,” reads a third comment. “This has been the best wipe so far. Movement is nice, gunplay is fantastic and the game overall just feels great to play. The snow is so cozy and we hope it stays as a regular weather condition because it’s really good!”

Elsewhere, Battlestate Games has opened testing for its spin-off shooter Escape From Tarkov: Arena – in which players will share their progress with the main game.