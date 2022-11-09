Esports organisation Fnatic debuts new music label with a lofi album

Esports organisation Fnatic has announced the launch of music label Fnatic Music, and released the label’s first album today (November 9).

In a statement, Fnatic shared that the album “has been curated as the perfect accompaniment for gaming” and is available on streaming services from today (November 9).

Titled ‘Fnatic Island Vol. 1’, the 31-track album features over 40 lofi artists including No Spirit, Louk, Cassio and Hoogway.

“We chose the lofi genre for our debut album because of its already intertwined relationship within gaming esports, from its anime roots to the way it is already consumed en-masse by Gen Z and millenial gamers,” explained Joshua Brill, head of marketing at Fnatic.

“Every track title on the album is inspired directly by our esports history, our players, our community and the wider gaming world,” added Brill.

Fnatic isn’t the first esports organisation to found a music label – back in January, G2 Esports debuted its own record label with a power metal anthem titled ‘Our Way’.

For last week’s Boss Level feature, NME spoke to Jake ‘Boaster’ Howlett, a professional Valorant player who is currently signed to Fnatic, about his career in esports.

“I’m not your typical kind of player,” shared Howlett, who jokes that “when you think of esports players, you think of someone who lives in a dungeon.”

“You think of someone introverted, shy and quiet. People who only care about playing the game and winning the tournament,” continued Howlett. “If I’m going out on that stage, you best believe I’m going to perform, whether that’s in game or putting on a bit of show around that.”

