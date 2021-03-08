‘Euro Truck Simulator 2’ announces ‘Heart of Russia’ DLC will be next

Euro Truck Simulator 2 developers SCS Software have announced that the next DLC will be titled Heart of Russia.

The Euro Truck Simulator 2 team explained in an announcement on their blog that the Heart of Russia DLC will include “Moscow and beyond”. The expansion is expected to be very early in development, and to include only central parts of Russia, as the country was deemed too big for a single update.

“To manage expectations, it’s important to explain our ambition for the project,” details the announcement, “Russia is so vast that we cannot expect to include the whole country, we do not even dare to cover the whole of the European part in one project. Our current goal is to reach the upper Volga river, but if you know Russian geography, perhaps think of the Oka river rather than the lower parts of Volga or Don.”

Advertisement

Fans of Euro Truck Simulator 2 are still waiting for the Iberia DLC, which was delayed until April 2021. In defence of the time taken to release the DLC, the team said: “You already know us well – we release a new map expansion only when we feel that it’s really done, not earlier!”

Although the DLC will not include the whole of Russia, the announcement made clear that it would be “huge anyway, comparable to the previous, as of now still upcoming Iberia map expansion”.

“We are making excellent progress on some areas of the project, so we may remain hopeful, but please set your expectations accordingly.”

The Euro Truck Simulator 2 team have not yet committed to a release date, or even a release window, but a few screenshots were shared on the blog, giving fans a taste of the Russian landscapes used in this upcoming DLC.

In other gaming news, co-op horror game Phasmophobia received an update that makes ghost AI far more aggressive and intelligent.