‘Europa Universalis IV’ is next weeks free Epic Games Store title

Epic Games Store will be giving away Europa Universalis IV for free from September 30 until October 7.

Paradox Interactive’s Europa Universalis IV will be available for free through the Epic Games Store as the latest in a long-running weekly giveaway. The game will replace The Escapists, which is currently free.

In Europa Universalis IV, players can control a developing nation to turn it into a global empire. Nations will need to be maintained throughout the centuries using exploration, trade, warfare, and diplomacy.

A new system introduced in the fourth instalment is the Monarch Power. This stat will influence players choices and control the flow of the game. Throughout the hundreds of years of gameplay, the landscape will change with seasonal effects. The game uses historically accurate behaviours and events to inform the world’s development, and players will be able to choose how their nation reacts to these events.

Many DLC packs are available for Europa Universalis IV that can be purchased to alter player’s experiences. Immersion packs add details to important world events and factions, while content packs create new opportunities for nations to cultivate.

