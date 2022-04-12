‘Eve Online’ developer shuts down blockchain and NFT speculation

CCP Games has shared that it has “no plans” to add blockchain technology to Eve Online, explaining that NFTs and cryptocurrency have “a lot of work needed before being ready for Eve-scale games.”

In a Steam blog posted yesterday (April 11), CCP Games explained that there has been “a lot of speculation” involving Eve Online potentially utilising “blockchain technology, NFTs and cryptocurrency.”

CCP Games then clarified that it has “no plans to add blockchain technology into Eve Online‘s global server Tranquility for the foreseeable future,” and added that development would instead focus on “building exciting new opportunities on top of the robust foundation that has been laid over the past two decades.”

“Many of us at CCP have been following the new frontier that has been developing around blockchains and cryptocurrencies for the past few years. We’ve read your feedback and we also see what you see – blockchain tech has both a lot of untapped potential and a lot of work needed before being ready for Eve-scale games,” explained the studio, before adding that “for us, NFT stands for “Not For Tranquility”.”

Elsewhere, Eve Online is currently running an event called ‘The Hunt‘ until April 19. The in-game event involves searching “planets, moons, asteroid belts, and stars” to discover loot-filled capsules.

Some of the rewards available include the C3-X ‘Hivaa Saitsuo’ Ballistic Control System, as well as a Hunt Acceleration Gate key, which can be used to earn better loot at Guristas Huntmaster Outposts.

In other gaming news, the executive producer of Riot Games’ League Of Legends MMO has shared that there’s “no guarantee” it will launch.

Although development on the game is reportedly going well, Riot says it will not “ship a disappointing game” or one that is “hyped for two weeks and then fades from view.”