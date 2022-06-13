Everything announced at the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase event

Microsoft hosted the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase this weekend, bringing with it over an hour-and-a-half of news, trailers and announcements. All the games shown are going to be available to play within the next 12 months, giving us more refined release date windows on many titles. Loads of what was shown will also be available day one on Xbox Game Pass.

If you missed the live broadcast, here’s everything that was announced throughout the event.

Redfall in-game footage

The show opened with Redfall, a co-op, open world vampire game. The reveal featured extended and uninterrupted footage and a close look at four playable characters along with their special abilities. Redfall will release on Xbox Series X/S and PC, and will be a day one Game Pass title.

Hollow Knight: Silksong

After a lengthy three-year wait for more information since its announcement, we finally got a glimpse at some Hollow Knight: Silksong footage, as well as the information that it will be available on Game Pass from day one, despite not having a solidified release date still.

High On Life

Next up, the creator of Rick and Morty has announced a gory interstellar shooter in the form of High On Life, where players must take out an entire alien drug cartel with a host of living weapons. A particular highlight is the violent, talkative Knifey who is, as you can probably guess, a knife.

Multiple Persona titles coming to Xbox and PC

A massive announcement in the form of Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal all coming to Xbox Series X and Windows PC. Royal will be the first to release on October 21 with the others following later, and will all be available on Game Pass.

Riot Games coming to Xbox Game Pass

Five of the Riot Games back catalogue will be available on Xbox Game Pass, and throwing in a load of free content alongside it. All League of Legends champions and Valorant agents will be unlocked, saving players hundreds of pounds.

A Plague Tale: Requiem

A Plague Tale: Requiem received a new trailer. With the game expected to release later this year, fans will be pleased to get an extra sneak peek. As with many of the titles given coverage at the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, A Plague Tale: Requiem will be available from day one on Xbox Game Pass.

Forza Motorsport

Forza Motorsport was announced for 2023 at the Showcase, with an in-depth look at the game’s intricate details.

Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 will receive a Hot Wheels DLC on July 19.

Microsoft Flight Simulator DLC

A Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th anniversary announcement revealed new planes, gliders, helicopters and other surprises to come to the franchise in November 2022.

Halo Pelican in Microsoft Flight Simulator

Alongside the 40th anniversary announcement, Microsoft Flight Simulator also announced that players can fly a Halo Pelican in-game immediately. It’s not the first time a Halo vehicle has crossed over either, with Warthogs being drivable in Forza Horizon 3, 4 and 5.

Scorn

The quite frankly gruesome survival horror Scorn has announced its October release date, along with debuting some new in-game footage.

Overwatch 2 free-too-play this October

Blizzard Entertainment announced during the Showcase that Overwatch 2 will be run on a free-to-play model, as well as an early access date of October 4. The team also announced the long-desired Junker Queen as a playable new hero.

Ara: History Untold

Oxide Games showcased Ara: History Untold, a real-time strategy game that’ll also be coming to Game Pass for day one.

Hideo Kojima working with Xbox

Hideo Kojima is working with Xbox Game Studios for his new game, but there is no announcement yet of what that will be, other than “a completely new game” that uses cloud technology.

The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle

The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle expansion will be coming to Xbox and PC on June 21 as a free upgrade. It promises an enhanced experience with next-gen performance.

Diablo 4

Despite not having an official release date as yet, Diablo 4 is expected to be available in 2023. A new character class was revealed in the form of the Necromancer. There’ll be cross-play and cross-progression capabilities upon release.

Fallout 76 The Pitt expedition

Fallout 76 players will be able to head into the Pitt soon as part of Expeditions. Expeditions will be story-driven, repeatable missions set in new locations throughout the Fallout 76 world. This was already announced back in February, but we now have a deeper look at what awaits.

As Dusk Falls coming next month

The narrative adventure As Dusk Falls will launch July 19 and has received more footage during the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase.

Ark 2 coming next year

Ark 2 will star Vin Diesel, because of course it will, and is still expected to release in 2023.

Flintlock: Siege Of Dawn

Flintlock: Siege of Dawn combines gods and guns in an open-world action RPG. Developed by A44, and will be available from its launch in 2023 on Game Pass.

Minecraft Legends

Minecraft will be getting a real-time strategy game in the form of Minecraft Legends, expected in 2023. Save the world from a Piglin invasion, as they arrive and threaten to corrupt the Overworld.

Lightyear Frontier

Have you always wanted a farming simulator with added mechs? Lightyear Frontier promises to deliver as another day one Game Pass addition.

Gunfire Reborn

Gunfire Reborn will launch later this year in October 2022 and will be available on Game Pass, although the trailer didn’t announce whether it would be a day one title. The four-player co-op roguelite features some impressive animation and looks set to be a fun multiplayer experience.

The Last Case Of Benedict Fox

This detective-meets-demon-slayer is another day one Game Pass title, and features cool combat and puzzling platforming as you help Benedict navigate a spooky underworld. The Last Case Of Benedict Fox will be available in Spring 2023.

Sea Of Thieves introduces ship name and pirate captains

Sea Of Thieves received a long-awaited update allowing sailors worldwide to become captains, name, customise and decorate their ships. And, in true Sea Of Thieves fashion, there was a suitable musical accompaniment. Season 7 will release June 21.

Ravenlok announced

Action-packed fairytale Ravenlok has been announced for release in 2023.

Naraka: Bladepoint coming to Game Pass

Naraka: Bladepoint released in 2021 for PC, but on June 23 it comes to Xbox consoles via Game Pass.

Cocoon revealed

Annapurna Interactive revealed Cocoon, which is coming 2023 and is another day one Game Pass title.

Pentiment is a new game from Obsidian Entertainment

Set in 16th Century Bavaria, Pentiment is the next installment from Obsidian Entertainment and will launch November 2022.

Grounded leaves Early Access this year

After two years in Early Acess, Grounded will finally see its full 1.0 release update in September 2022. The developers have urged anyone who fell off the game prior to its completion to pick it back up now that they’ve finished the story.

Ereban: Shadow Legacy announced

Baby Robot’s fast-paced stealth platformer Ereban: Shadow Legacy has been announced, and whilst there’s no confirmed release date it will be a day one Game Pass title.

Wo Long: Final Dynasty revealed

A dark fantasy in the form of Wo Long: Final Dynasty will come to Game Pass upon release from Team Ninja.

Starfield footage details now customisation options and space travel

The eagerly-anticipated new IP from Bethesda, Starfield, got an extended gameplay trailer during Microsoft’s event. Bethesda director Tom Howard appeared to give us some more in-depth information about the game, including the character customisation, outpost and spaceship crafting, and over 1,000 planets to explore.

In other news, Hideo Kojima has reassured PlayStation fans that their working relationship remains strong, after his announcement that Kojima Productions are partnering with Xbox on a new cloud-based game.

If you missed any of this week’s massive gaming announcements, you can catch up with all of our Summer of Games 2022 coverage now.