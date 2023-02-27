Everything announced during today’s Pokémon Presents livestream

To celebrate Pokémon Day (February 27), The Pokémon Company shared a 20-minute presentation that announced a whole host of exciting content.

Alongside details and a release window for the highly anticipated Sleep mobile game/app, The Pokémon Company confirmed an expansion for Scarlet & Violet.

The Hidden Treasure Of Area Zero will be split into two parts. The Teal Mask is set for release in autumn 2023, with players visiting the new land of Kitakami as part of a school trip. Part two, The Indigo Disk will then follow in winter 2023, with players visiting Blueberry Academy. The DLC will be able to pre-order today, with new uniforms available as a reward.

New legendary Pokémon Ogrepon and Terapagos will also be introduced across the DLC while classic ‘mon will also be reintroduced.

In other Scarlet & Violet news, new Paradox Pokémon are set to be introduced to the game. Water/dragon type Walking Wake will appear in Scarlet while the grass/psychic Iron Leaves will be available for Pokémon Violet players as a reward for winning Tera Raid battles.

The event is now live, and runs until March 15.

Serebii Update: The new Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid Battle event featuring Walking Wake and Iron Leaves is now live. Runs until March 12th at 23:59 UTC Details being added @ https://www.serebiinet pic.twitter.com/qoCUEAy66y — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) February 27, 2023

During the presentation, The Pokémon Company confirmed an update will be released later today that will allow Pokémon Go players to connect their game to Scarlet & Violet and send postcards which will allow them to catch Gholdengo in Go.

The Pokémon Company also announced that Pokémon Home support for Scarlet & Violet is coming in early 2023.

Elsewhere during the livestream, it was revealed that Cafe Remix would be adding recent starters Sprigatito, Quaxly, and Fuecoco alongside a special in-game outfit for chef Greninja.

In other news, the original lineup of cards for the Pokémon trading card game is set to be re-released while Netflix has confirmed a new stop-motion Pokémon series, Concierge which is set at a resort.

