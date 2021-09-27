Everything you need to know about the ‘Genshin Impact’ anniversary event

The Genshin Impact first anniversary event kicks off tomorrow (September 28), but includes lots of separate events beginning at different times – here’s what to expect.

Celebrating the first birthday of Genshin Impact, Mihoyo is launching a series of events where players can receive in-game rewards for participation. An official blog post has noted that links to several of these web events will be posted alongside the beginning of each event.

However, fans have strongly criticised the anniversary event for “exploiting” the community, as it almost entirely consists of gacha-like competitions where players simply enter a raffle for a chance of winning a prize. Furthermore, players have also pointed out that the in-game prizes aren’t worth particularly much to veteran players.

The first web event – An Unforgettable Journey – will kick off with the launch of update 2.1 on September 28. In this, players will “watch their own anniversary theatre and relieve their experiences of their journey” according to the blog post. This will run until October 12 and will reward Mora, Mystic Enhancement ore and Hero’s Wit.

Also beginning on September 28 – though only running until October 2 – is the Anniversary Congratulatory Art Repost Prize Giveaway. This involves sharing art on social media for a chance of winning an iPhone 13 Pro Max, though the post says fans can “share daily to participate in the raffle for cash prizes”.

September 28 will also mark the start of the Recording Your Anniversary Memories event, which can be accessed through the HoYoLAB site and offers a chance for 1000 players to win 100 Primogems. This event will be available to participate in until October 7.

The day after (September 29), another web event, A Message In Time, will begin. Available until October 7, players can submit anniversary cards for a chance at winning prizes. Ten per cent of players will receive a Blessing Of The Welkin Moon, and everyone else will receive 100,000 Mora.

From October 7 until October 13, the Let’s Solve Word Puzzles event will offer 100 Primogems for ten winners.

It’s also worth nothing that photo, fan art and video submissions for The Promise Of A Wordly Encounter event are already ongoing. The photo contest runs until October 11, while the fan art and video contests are available until October 17. These events offer chances to win real-life prizes such as AirPods, a Razor DeathAdder V2 mouse and more.

