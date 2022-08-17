‘Evil West’ has been delayed until November

Dark fantasy cowboy action game Evil West has been pushed back by a couple of months for a November release.

The delay was announced via publisher Focus Home Interactive’s official Twitter page, with its multiplatform and multigenerational release being a stated reason for the delay.

The post reads “Evil West releases on five platforms, including multiple generations of consoles. Giving our game more polish is crucial to provide our players with not only good but lasting memories.” It continues to explain that to ensure “it reaches its full potential” it has been delayed to November 22.

Thankfully the delay isn’t too long, with the game originally being slated for a September 20 release. As referenced in the quote, the game is available across PlayStation and Xbox consoles along with PC, however, there is no Nintendo Switch version.

Evil West is a third-person action game that can be played either solo or in co-op developed by Flying Wild Hog.

The description on the publisher’s website states, “As one of the last agents in a top-secret vampire-hunting institute, you are the final line between humanity and a deep-rooted terror that now emerges from the shadows. Rise up to become a Wild West Superhero, eradicate the vampire threat and save the United States!”

Flying Wild Hog’s most recent title was this year’s samurai side-scrolling action game, Trek To Yomi, which was awarded a great four out of five star score from NME. However, the studio is perhaps most well known for its first-person shooter Shadow Warrior reboot series which started back in 2013 and has since received three entries.

Shadow Warrior 3 nabbed a decent three out of five stars from NME, and was noted as being “a competent – and often very satisfying – shooter with enough action and guns to stay reasonably interesting throughout.”

