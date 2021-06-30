Ex-BioWare boss opens new studio – working on unnanounced title

Ex-BioWare boss Casey Hudson has announced his next venture called Humanoid Studios, which he says is working on an unannounced title.

Hudson announced the news on Twitter last night (June 29). He detailed how the new venture is an “independent videogame company” and that it will “unleash the creative freedom of developers”.

Today we are announcing a new independent videogame company built to unleash the creative freedom of developers – bringing innovation and artistry to players through an all-new IP. — Casey Hudson (@CaseyDHudson) June 29, 2021

The developer left BioWare in 2020, after previously returning as general manager in 2017. Prior to leaving the developer for the first time in 2014, Casey worked as a project director on Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic and the original Mass Effect trilogy.

Humanoid Studio’s official website states that it employs “talented developers from around the world”.

The studio is advertising a number of positions on its site, including a senior gameplay programmer, a senior gameplay designer and a director of operations.

Humanoid Studios’ website offers no other information on what the studio might work on. However, the page does state that “more is coming soon”.

Hudson announced his BioWare departure in December on BioWare’s blog. In the post he expressed his sadness at having to leave: “It’s not an easy decision to make, and big changes like this always come with a certain degree of sadness. I will miss being able to work every day with our inspiring developers on the biggest and most exciting projects I can imagine.”

“It’s profound and humbling to look back on a decades-long career and think about the things we’ve achieved together. It’s hard to make the decision to move on, but I’m excited about what’s next, for all of us,” added Hudson.

