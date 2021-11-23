Ex-Nintendo president says “the industry is better because of the Xbox”

Former Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aimé has praised the impact the Xbox has had on the games industry.

As pointed out by Pure Xbox, Fils-Aimé hosted a panel of Xbox pioneers (which is embedded below), and he made his opinion on the platform holder and console known. The video aims to celebrate the console’s 20th anniversary through the lens of Xbox visionaries.

“The moment in time of the launch, the moment in time now, 20 years later, the industry is better because of the Xbox launch, I passionately believe that,” Fils-Aimé stated. “And the fact that there are all of these companies making all of this wonderful content, the ecosystem is so robust, Xbox is a big part of that.”

Advertisement

“When Xbox launched, I wasn’t in the industry, I was a consumer – I was that prototypical consumer that had a PS2 in my house already, I had an N64, I was thinking about a GameCube but I actually didn’t buy a GameCube until I was already part of Nintendo…but my son, an avid gamer, was the one saying we need to check out this Xbox thing… and the driver was Halo, and that experience is what got the original Xbox into my house with that big old controller. That is my Xbox memory from the very beginning,” Fils-Aimé added.

There’s plenty of other discussion in the video of the inception of the Xbox, Xbox Live, and even some mention of the Dreamcast as well.

In other recent Nintendo executive news, current president of Nintendo of America Doug Bowser says the company has “taken action” regarding the situation with Activision Blizzard.

Bowser said: “I find these accounts distressing and disturbing. They run counter to my values as well as Nintendo’s beliefs, values and policies.”