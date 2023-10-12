Exclusive: ‘Ghostrunner 2’ reveals first track from returning composer Daniel Deluxe

Developer One More Level and publisher 505 Games have revealed ‘Aerial Assault’ from Daniel Deluxe, which will be included in Ghostrunner 2‘s soundtrack.

Deluxe will return to feature on the anticipated cyberpunk action game’s soundtrack, as well as Arek Reikowski, Dan Terminus, Gost and We Are Magonia. Check it out below:

Ghostrunner 2 will include “incredible boss fights, a deeper exploration of the world beyond Dharma Tower, worthwhile combat improvements, nonlinear levels with complex motorbike sections, exciting new modes, and all the action you loved about Ghostrunner“, said 505 Games.

Set one year after the events of Ghostrunner, the last of the survivors are under threat from exiled Ghostrunners who would see humanity eradicated in a new world order.

The Interface Council is the only ally left and the player will assist these characters in the restoration of hope for humanity in a desperately deprived cyberpunk city.

Ghostrunner 2 will be released for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on October 26.

There are three editions on sale – Standard, Deluxe and Brutal. Pre-ordering the Standard edition in either digital or physical format will give the player the Traditional Katana Pack with two sword skins and two hand skins.

The digital-only Deluxe edition contains the aforementioned as well as four more hand skins, four more sword skins and a hand hologram that will display their username.

Early access is exclusively offered in the Brutal edition, which bundles the content from the Standard and Deluxe editions with the game’s season pass, an animated sword and hand skin and a motorcycle skin. Again, this is only available as a digital purchase.

Ghostrunner 2‘s early access period will begin on October 24 and will last for 48 hours, thereby crossing over with the game’s full launch on October 26.

