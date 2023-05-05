Exclusive: listen to Takeshi Furukawa’s ‘Meet Mui’ from ‘Planet Of Lana’

Ahead of adventure-platformer Planet Of Lana launching this month, NME can exclusively share composer Takeshi Furukawa’s theme for Mui, the game’s furry sidekick.

As detailed earlier in the year, Mui is the tiny companion to the game’s protagonist, Lana. After Lana saves her from a trap set by robot invaders, Mui joins the hero in solving environmental puzzles and exploring the planet of Novo.

As one half of the “inseparable” pair, Mui has a touching theme song from BAFTA-winning composer Takeshi Furukawa. You can listen to ‘Meet Mui’ below.

“Mui’s theme is one of the recurring motifs in the game,” Furukawa told NME. “It underscores the tender and delicate relationship between Lana and her small companion. The instrumentation and harmony is kept simple and sparse reflecting their innocence.”

While Planet Of Lana‘s score will be the composer’s next major release in gaming, Furukawa has previously scored a number of titles including The Last Guardian and Honor Of Kings. In the world of TV, Furukawa has composed music for the likes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Trek: Enterprise, and Mythic Quest.

Last month, the composer joined NME in paying tribute to late musician Ryuichi Sakamoto, and described his fellow composer’s work as “universally loved”.

As for Planet Of Lana, the game is set to launch on May 23 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Last month, Klas Eriksson — the co-director and writer for Planet Of Lana — detailed how Wishfully brought Lana and Mui’s relationship to life.

“From a game design perspective, lots of time and energy was spent on building a give and take relationship between them where one feels like the natural extension of the other,” wrote Eriksson. “While both characters have their own limitations and strengths, together they complete each other.”