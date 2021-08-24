Expect more ‘Elden Ring’ footage at Gamescom 2021 this week

Elden Ring has been announced as one of the leading award nominees at Gamescom 2021, which means fans can expect to see more footage of the game.

It hasn’t been confirmed by developers FromSoftware or the organisers of Gamescom 2021. Still, the official regulations for the show dictate that all games nominated must submit a minimum of ten minutes of footage.

Footage must feature in-game core gameplay mechanics, sections rendered in engine, the actual in-game soundscape and judges must have unimpeded access to the footage. This indicates that FromSoftware might provide the most in-depth look at Elden Ring so far. With ten minutes of footage to fill, fans can potentially expect an extended gameplay sequence.

FromSoftware showed the game in action for the first time at this year’s digital Summer Fest conference. Elden Ring will feature a large open-world, rideable mounts and the ability to engage in mounted combat.

Gamescom is one of the last major gaming events of the year and is followed by the Tokyo Game Show, which will occur during the last weekend of September. Elden Ring will release January 21, 2022, so Gamescom 2021 is one of the last notable opportunities for FromSoftware to show off the game on a major international platform.

Elden Ring is nominated for several awards at the show, including best game across three different platforms, best action-adventure game, and best roleplaying game. FromSoftware’s previous release, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, took the best in show award in 2018. The game, which featured FromSoftware’s popular brand of action-adventure with a setting inspired by Feudal Japan, also won best action game.

